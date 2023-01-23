More than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area are offering special three-course menus over the next two weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map to their website this year to help diners search by side of town, cuisine and menu.

Some restaurants are offering carry-out options and list if they are family-friendly.

Advance reservations are highly encouraged, along with patience, since many participating restaurants are still understaffed compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The 2023 Winterfest held a Cocktail Competition with the overall title going to the Juanacatlan Cocktail, created by Pablo Gonzalez at Byrne’s Grilled Pizza.

The event, presented by Faegre Drinker, benefits Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and ends Sunday, Feb. 5.