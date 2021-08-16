Devour Indy Summerfest menus revealed

Foodies can enjoy special menus from Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept 5. at more than 100 restaurants.

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Summerfest menus are out!

The annual dining event kicks off Monday, Aug. 23 and runs for two weeks through Sunday, Sept 5. with more than 100 restaurants participating around the greater Indianapolis area.

Presented by the law firm Faegre Drinker, Summerfest's exclusive menus allow foodies to start planning their Devour experience now.

During the Devour Summerfest, diners can enjoy three-course, value-priced menus at participating eateries throughout the Indianapolis metro area.

While restaurants continue to recover from the pandemic’s impact, the need to support your favorite hospitality businesses is as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Devour Indy will once again support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund through Summerfest. IHRF has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.