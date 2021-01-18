Devour Indy kicks off Jan. 24

More than 100 Indy-area restaurants will participate in the discount event.

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest is set to begin Jan. 24 for its two-week run at more than 100 Indianapolis-area restaurants.

This year, restaurants participating in Devour Indy will help support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, which benefits Hoosier hospitality workers who have been hit with economic struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, which started April 9, has raised more than $200,000 to award hospitality workers with $500 grants to pay for basic living needs.

Devour Indy is offering an easy way to donate online to the relief fund from its website.

Participating restaurants will release dine-in and carryout menus for the discount event on Jan. 22. Find participating restaurants here.

The event will run through Saturday, Feb. 6.