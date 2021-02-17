Devour Btown menus released

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, March 7, diners can take advantage of value-priced menus at participating restaurants throughout Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You'll have a good chance to support local as Devour Bloomington gets underway on Monday, Feb. 22. The event has value-priced menus at 21 participating restaurants though March 7.

Local distillery Cardinal Spirts and local winery Oliver Winery are partnering with Devour Bloomington this year and their cocktails and wine will be available at some of the participating restaurants.

