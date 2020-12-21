Customers can now order Burger King through Google

Starting Monday, Dec. 21, customers will be able to order food for both delivery and pickup at more than 5,000 locations in the U.S. via Google Search, Maps and Pay.

INDIANAPOLIS — The next time you're craving a Whopper, you'll be able to find a Burger King and order through Google.

The burger giant said its collaboration with Google is a response to changing consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Dec. 21, customers will be able to order food for both delivery and pickup from more than 5,000 Burger King restaurants across the U.S. via Google Search, Maps and Pay.

The fast food chain said Google has become one of the go-to places for people to learn about restaurant menus, opening times and locations.