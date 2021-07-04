Molson Coors launches its first organic beer

The 92-calorie Coors Pure will be sold nationwide.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Molson Coors is launching its first organic beer, Coors Pure, Wednesday on National Beer Day.

A USDA-certified organic light beer, Coors Pure is made with "simple, quality ingredients for the pure Rocky Mountain refreshment and exceptionally crisp taste you’d expect from Coors," according to Molson Coors.

Molson Coors describes Coors Pure as "a light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and a slight citrus hop notes." The brew has 92 calories, zero sugar and "ends with a clean feel and minimal aftertaste."

Coors Pure will be sold nationwide in 12- and 24-packs of slim cans, as well as single 16 and 24-ounce cans.

“Coors Pure is the answer for beer drinkers who are looking for an organic, low calorie option without sacrificing the refreshment they know and love from Coors,” says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors. “As we approach summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life.”

Molson Coors is launching a nationwide beer run to celebrate the release of the new beer. The beer run is simple: run in the shape of a Coors Pure can and you will have a chance to receive a free 12-pack of Coors Pure.

Here’s how to participate in the Coors Pure beer run:

If you live in NYC, follow the Coors Pure professional runners around Central Park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, scan the QR code on the back of their shirts, and redeem your rebate for a free 12-pack of Coors Pure.

If you don’t live in NYC, from April 7 to April 14 you can track your beer-can shaped run on your favorite running app, submit a screenshot of your run map on email to beerrun@coorspure.com and get a free pack of Coors Pure.

For more information, visit coorspurebeerrun.com.

