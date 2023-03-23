x
ClusterTruck announces delivery services expansion

The delivery-only food service is expanding service routes to reach more customers.
Credit: Kroger and ClusterTruck
Kroger and ClusterTruck are partnering to open in-store kitchens at some stores in Indiana and Ohio.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Indianapolis delivery service will now be traveling further to bring Hoosiers food items like Lazy Breakfast Burritos, Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, and Aloo Chole Masala. 

ClusterTruck is expanding delivery zones in both Broad Ripple and Indianapolis. 

The Broad Ripple location will now deliver to Rocky Ripple, down south to 38th Street from the Indianapolis Canal to Emerson Avenue, and north to College and 86th Street. 

Credit: ClusterTruck
ClusterTruck released their new delivery zones on Thursday.

The downtown Indianapolis location will extend south to Garfield Park, run east with Pleasant Run past Fountain Square, and north through Brookside Park. That zone stops right against the Broad Ripple zone at 38th Street. 

Credit: ClustherTruck
ClustherTruck has expanded delivery services.

ClusterTruck is a delivery-only restaurant. The food is made at ClusterTruck's kitchens and then coordinated with delivery drivers to get the food to a customer's curb within eight minutes of it being prepared.

