Chipotle opens 2 central Indiana locations with drive-thru pickup lanes

The chain opened locations on the northwest side of Indianapolis and in Lafayette.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill is making it easier for customers in central Indiana to pick up their orders on the go with a feature at two new locations.

This week, the chain opened locations off Binford Boulevard near Graham Road on the northwest side of Indianapolis, and near Veterans Memorial Parkway South and Concord Road in Lafayette.

Both locations feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru lane for guests to pick up digital orders from their cars.