Chipotle offering free guacamole on National Avocado Day

Fun fact: Grammy-winning musician and farmer Jason Mraz is a longstanding avocado supplier for Chipotle restaurants.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill is treating its customers to free guacamole on July 31 in celebration of National Avocado Day.

It's no secret Chipotle loves its avocados. This year, the popular restaurant chain is expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, which is the equivalent of more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its guacamole. The company gets some of those avocados from Grammy-winning musician and farmer Jason Mraz and it also upcycles leftover pits to create its line of avo dyed goods.

With that in mind, Chipotle wasn't going to look the other way on National Avocado Day. Instead, Chipotle announced its fans can treat themselves to a free topping or side of guac on July 31 by redeeming the code "AVO2021." To get the guac, customers have to buy an entree online or by using the Chiptole App.

As an added bonus, Chipotle is offering free delivery on its app and website until Aug. 1.