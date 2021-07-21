Chipotle cheering on Americans at Tokyo Olympics with gold foil-wrapped burritos

Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee on the website and Chipotle mobile app from July 23 through Aug. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle is cheering on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics!

The fast casual chain restaurant will be wrapping burritos with gold foil beginning Friday, July 23 to cheer on first place finishes for American athletes over the next three weeks.

"We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country's top competitors," Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes."

Chipotle previously used gold foil to celebrate its 18th anniversary in 2011.

Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee on the website and Chipotle mobile app from July 23 through Aug. 1. The offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders.

