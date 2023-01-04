Chick-fil-A closes in Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in downtown Indianapolis will now have one fewer option to visit America's favorite fast food chain.
Chick-fil-A confirmed the location inside the Circle Centre Mall food court closed Dec. 31, 2021, after 20 years of service.
Chick-fil-a Inc. sent the following statement to 13News:
"The Chick-fil-A at Circle Centre Mall officially closed its doors on December 31st. It has been our pleasure to serve each and every customer at this restaurant for the past 20 years, and we look forward to continue serving the Indianapolis community at one of our nearby locations."
To see other Chick-fil-A locations, click here.