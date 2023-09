There is a limit of one free chicken biscuit per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all Chick-fil-A fans: The popular fast food restaurant is offering a free chicken biscuit on Mondays in September.

The complimentary breakfast sandwich must be ordered through the Chick-fil-A app and is valid only on Mondays (Sept. 4, 11, 18, and 25) at participating locations in central Indiana.

