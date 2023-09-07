x
Buffalo Wild Wings offering $10 deal for Colts fans all season long

The Colts Meal Deal is available beginning Sunday, Sept. 10 and will be offered each day throughout the regular season.
Credit: Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering an All-American Cheeseburger, four boneless wings and half order of tots for $10 during the Indianapolis Colts' season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating the return of football season.

As a proud partner of the Indianapolis Colts, participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations in central Indiana are offering a double-stack, hand-smashed All-American Cheeseburger, four boneless wings and a half order of tots for $10.

The Colts Meal Deal is available beginning Sunday, Sept. 10 and will be offered each day throughout the regular season.

The offer, which is not available at Bloomington, Columbus, Lawrence, Plainfield and Richmond locations, can be redeemed for dine-in or takeout, but cannot be ordered online. It can also not be combined with other offers or discounts.

Click here to find the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings location.

