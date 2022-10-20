Brownsburg farmer talks about impact of extreme temperature fluctuations

Just about everything on Little by Little Farm has responded well to the unusual temperatures we've seen this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Late October sunshine is traditionally hard to find, but not the past few years.

"You ebb and flow according to the weather," said Little by Little Farm co-owner Robert Pinder. "Here we are at the end of October and we're still producing strawberries."

That's Little by Little Farm's most famous product.

"The number one question is where did you get these strawberries? How do you have them? I say, right back here," said Pinder.

He told us this week's freeze didn't do them any harm.

"It makes them sweeter, actually," he said. "I think it pulls out some of the water out of the berry and just concentrates the sugar."

The farm's livestock prefer the heat. Pinder said over the holidays you'll notice they got some sun.

"They're resilient, but the benefit for us with the turkeys is on the warmer days they have to spend less energy shivering trying to keep warm," he said. "They can use that energy to get fat. They get fatter and plumper for Thanksgiving."

Just about everything on the farm has responded well to the unusual temperatures we've seen this week, but there is an exception.

"Last year, I had three hives that died because of the temperature fluctuation," said Pinder.

The farm's sweetest producers, bees, can be easily fooled.

"When it gets cold, they go to the center of the hive and form a really tight ball and then they shiver and keep themselves warm, but when they detect that it's warm outside, they break that ball, go outside thinking it's spring and it's not," he said. "You have losses because some may not make it back to the hive because it's actually cooler than they thought."