Broad Ripple garden helps connect seniors to community

An Indianapolis doctor has built a community garden in Broad Ripple for seniors. However, the effort is causing a ripple effect for neighbors of all ages.

INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables.

Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden.

During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social challenges.

Inflation adds to the burden, with many seniors on a fixed income.

"A lot of them were trying to decide whether or not to pay their bills or pay for their medication. Pay for air conditioning or heating, or eat," said Dr. Jellison. "We thought if we could take some of those challenges off of their plates, it would be very, very beneficial, not only for seniors, but for society as a whole.”

She started Jovial Family Farm to raise awareness and find a solution. In addition to providing food, the garden will provide activity.

“A lot of them just stopped eating, stopped drinking and died from isolation and loneliness,” said. Dr. Jellison. “We have to come up with other alternatives for caring for one another, not just the seniors and the seniors have a lot to offer. We just have to spend time with them and listen.”

Dr. Jellison and her husband have only been farming this summer. In that time, Jovial Family Farm has donated more than 300 pounds of produce to seniors, food banks and those caring for seniors at home.

The garden is paid for by the Jellisons along with some donations.

Butler, Purdue and IU students also have classes at the garden to learn how to farm and focus on ways to reduce medicine with food.

When 13News visited the garden, Butler students were volunteering.

This is only the beginning. Jovial Family Farm is designing hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic units inside one of the garages near the garden and a place to prepare meals.