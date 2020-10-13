Ben's Pretzels giving away pretzels in exchange for donation to veterans Wednesday

The pretzel shop is raising money for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

INDIANAPOLIS — October is National Pretzel Month, and at Ben's Soft Pretzels, it's the time the company uses every year to raise money to help veterans.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Ben's is giving away jumbo soft pretzels in exchange for a $1 (or more) donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. It's an organization Ben's has worked with for years with their free pretzel fundraisers. In the last six years, Ben's has helped raise more than $150,000 for the organization.

The offer is valid for all Ben's locations nationwide. All donations will go toward building new centers for military personnel who suffer from traumatic brain injury or psychological health conditions.

Only 2 days until #FREEpretzelday! Get a free Jumbo Soft Pretzel with a minimum $1 donation to the @IntrepidHeroes https://t.co/OcvTJD7mXu #nationalpretzelmonth pic.twitter.com/LTDpJsb9JR — Ben's Soft Pretzels (@BensPretzels) October 12, 2020

There are two other offers the pretzel shop has in celebration of National Pretzel Month: a free jumbo pretzel with the purchase of a DIY baking kit by Oct. 31, and a chance to win free pretzels for a year.

Customers hoping to win pretzels for a year can enter the sweepstakes online here. Ben's will choose a winner on Nov. 10.