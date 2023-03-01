Penn Station, First Watch and Chicken Salad Chick among new restaurants coming to Avon

The restaurants will be located in the Harvest Landing of Avon development, near Rockville Road and North County Road 900 East, in front of Costco.

AVON, Ind. — Several new restaurants are coming to a busy stretch of Avon in the coming months.

KennMar, a real estate investment firm, officially announced a slate of six businesses that will occupy a nearly 16,000 square-foot retail center located in the Harvest Landing of Avon development, near Rockville Road and North County Road 900 East, in front of Costco.

Chicken Salad Chick has seven stores in and around the Indianapolis metro area and specializes in a variety of chicken salads made each day. The Avon location is expected to open in March.

Known for its weekly rotating flavors of cookies, Crumbl opened in Avon in early February.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, which is known for it's Chicago-style pizza, will be the fifth in the Indianapolis area. The restaurant will offer only carry-out and delivery options, and will officially open Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

To kick off the celebration, the Avon location will give five customers who attend the grand opening March 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the chance to win pizza for a year. The first 100 paying customers — one per order — will get a free T-shirt. Other grand opening festivities include arcade basketball games and the chance to win Lou's swag.

Specializing in east coast-style subs, Penn Station will open its first location in Avon in mid-2023.

Hollywood Feed is a nationwide pet supply store with four other stores in the Indianapolis area. An opening date has not been announced.