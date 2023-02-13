Avon Crumbl Cookies opening Feb. 17

The new bakery will be located at 8738 E. U.S. Highway 36.

AVON, Ind — Crumbl Cookies is coming to Avon.

The cookie bakery will open Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. The store will be open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new store will be located at 8738 E. U.S. Highway 36.

During the first five days of business, customers can stop in the store to get their cookie fix. But starting Wednesday, Feb. 22, orders can be placed for delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping on the Crumbl app and Crumbl.com.

Each week, the bakery offers six flavors of a rotating menu of more than 200 cookie recipes. Some of the flavors include Key Lime Pie, Buttermilk Pancake and Peppermint Bark. Each week, fans can expect the classic milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies to make the menu.