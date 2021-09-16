The store provides students with a full grocery store and clothes for students at no cost.

ATLANTA — A new first-of-its-kind grocery store opened Thursday at a Title I school with the help of a special partnership.

The store at Ronald E. McNair Middle School is located inside the school, right off the gym, and provides students with a full grocery store and clothes at no cost.

"Atlanta is the home of Goodr, this is where we started it. So, to be able to have our first permanent grocery store be in our hometown is amazing," Founder Jasmine Crowe said.

Living in poverty is a reality that many of the school's students are facing, according to the principal.

A famous recording artist and McNair Middle alum Gunna is helping to make the store possible.

"It just makes me feel like I'm doing what needs to be done for my community," Gunna said.

There is a tremendous amount of thought and care that goes into each item. The entire space will be restocked every week. Families can also go online to select the item their child needs. The student will then get a ticket and pick up the item at the store.

The store will serve 900 students and their families for years to come.