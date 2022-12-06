Assembling an impressive and affordable charcuterie board

A charcuterie board can serve as a beautiful centerpiece for a table but also provides a delicious treat to appeal to a wide array of appetites.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're planning a summer party, a charcuterie board can be a great option for your guests. Not only can it serve as a beautiful centerpiece for a table, it also provides a delicious treat to appeal to a wide array of appetites.

Local food influencer Emily Cline showed us how to make our own board on 13Sunrise.

First, it's all about the ingredients. To keep costs down, Cline recommends shopping your pantry and refrigerator first to see what you have on hand before heading to the grocery store.

Ingredients

Cheddar cheese

Gouda cheese

Salami

Grapes

Strawberries

Pickles

Olives

Hummus

Cucumbers

Crackers

Pretzels

Pistachios

Charcuterie boards can get expensive with the meats and cheeses. The board Cline built for 13News cost between $40-$50. But she said a way to stay in budget is by using less expensive "filler" foods like pretzels and crackers.

Cline also said you can save money on the actual board itself by getting a piece of wood cut to size at your local hardware store. Then line the board with parchment paper and it's ready to use.

You can find all of Emily Cline's tips and tricks on charcuterie boards and other delicious recipes on her Instagram page.