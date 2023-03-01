Walmart to release AMC Theatres popcorn beginning Oscar weekend

The three varieties — classic butter, extra butter and lightly salted — will be available at Walmart stores nationwide beginning Saturday, March 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Movie theater popcorn always hits the spot, right?

AMC Entertainment, the largest theatrical chain in the world, is partnering with Walmart to release microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn.

The three varieties — classic butter, extra butter and lightly salted — will be available at Walmart stores nationwide beginning Saturday, March 11. And just in case you need more butter, the microwave extra butter popcorn comes with buttery topping packets.

The release coincides with the 95th Academy Awards, which take place Sunday, March 12.

According to the news release, the new line of popcorn products will be at endcaps of aisles for the first month of its release. Then, the popcorn will be on shelves of more than 2,600 Walmart locations and the retailer's website.

The microwave popcorn will cost $4.98, plus tax, for a box that has six bags. The ready-to-eat popcorn, which will be available in 4.2 and 5.2 oz bags, will sell for $3.98, plus tax.