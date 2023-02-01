2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana

According to organizers, in-person cookies sales start Friday, Feb. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana.

Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats.

In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

"This is the most exciting part," Fluhler said. "Everybody is excited."

Girl Scout troops from 45 Indiana counties will pick up their boxes of cookies in the coming days.

"My mom is here with me today," said Junior Girl Scout Abigail LaFavers, with Troop 4412. "She is our troop leader."

LaFavers said she is looking forward to selling cookies in-person, including her favorite cookie, Trefoils.

Another crowd favorite, Thin Mints, needed its own delivery truck on Wednesday.

"At this delivery spot today, we have an entire semi of Thin Mint cookies," Fluhler said. "It has about 26,400 packages of Thin Mints just for this location today."

Parents, families and troop leaders lined up Wednesday morning to load up their vans with crunchy cookies — some vehicles came stocked with U-Haul trailers.

For hours, volunteers worked to send the thousands of boxes out to the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

"My lead cookie volunteer said this is about her 20th year helping with the delivery day," Fluhler said. "So they do have this running like a well-oiled machine."