2 Indy restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 list for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis downtown restaurants are on the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2023.

Vida, 601 E. New York St., came in at No. 37, and Livery at No. 91 on the 10th anniversary Yelp list, according to Yelp users who submitted reviews. Both are located just blocks from each other on the east side of downtown.

“Vida embodies a modern expression of culinary techniques with a worldly influence, set in a relaxed ambiance,” according to Yelp's review. “The team is dedicated to providing fresh and innovative cuisine, carefully crafted cocktails, a diverse and discriminating wine collection, and a professional, fine-dining service to our customers.”

Of Livery, located at 720 North College Ave., Yelp said the eatery brings “Latin flair and flavors to Indianapolis dining, in a restored 1890s building that once stabled horses.”