A total of 148 cups, in honor of Derby 148, will be available to purchase. They all feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe, but only 18 cups are gold.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby's most distinctive annual traditions, the Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep charity program will honor the connections between Kentucky and France this year.

In honor of Derby 148, a total of 148 cups will be available for purchase.

The handmade cups by Louisville-based jeweler From The Vault will feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe.

One side is engraved with a thoroughbred, representing Versailles, Kentucky, both where Woodford Reserve Distillery is located and where many of the world's best thoroughbreds are raised. The other side includes a nod to the Versailles in France.

Out of the 148 cups, only 18 are gold while the other 130 are silver. The gold cups retail for $2,500 and the silver ones retail for $1,000.

Proceeds will go to Old Friends Farm, where famous thoroughbreds and past Derby Winners are sent to retire peacefully.

This year's $1,000 Mint Julep cocktail features ingredients from France's Palace of Versailles, once home to 3 of the country's kings from the House of Bourbon: Kings Louis XIV to XVI. The drink brings the flavors of orange, lemon, and pomegranate together with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

French Mint Julep Recipe

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 tsp. honey syrup (1/2 part Honey from Versailles, France and 1/2 part water)

1 lemon peel

1 orange peel

2 fresh pomegranate arils, plus more for garnish

1 bunch fresh lemon Mint sprigs, garnish

Directions: In the Julep cup, add honey syrup, 1 peel each of the lemon and orange, 2 pomegranate arils, and muddle. Then fill the cup ⅔ of the way with crushed ice. Add Woodford Reserve and top the cup off with more crushed ice. Garnish by tucking in a fresh bunch of lemon mint, lemon, and orange peels on the side. Top with fresh pomegranate arils and serve.

The cups are now available for sale on the Woodford Reserve website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.