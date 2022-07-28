WTHR personalities at Indiana State Fair Friday

All day, your favorite 13News personalities will be hanging out at the fair meeting viewers, going on rides and tasting the food.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR is looking to have "Fun at the Speed of Summer" at the Indiana State Fair for the next few weeks.

To kick things off, WTHR Day at the fair will be on opening day Friday, July 29. All day, your favorite 13News personalities will be hanging out at the fair meeting viewers, going on rides and of course eating their favorite fair food.

People can also cool off in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and visit the Check with Chuck Selfie Booth for a fun picture opportunity. Make sure to post and tag 13Sunrise.

If you can't make it out for opening day, you won't miss out. The selfie booth will be around throughout the fair. You'll also have Dave Calabro judging the mullet contest on July 30 and Kelly Greene and Samantha Johnson at the Celebrity Milking Contest on Aug. 17.

If you're coming to the fair for the concerts, Chuck Lofton and Julia Moffitt will be previewing the KC & The Sunshine Band concert on Aug. 12. Then Scott Swan will be at the Gospel Music Fest on Aug. 21.

If you want to put your learning cap on, make sure to check out the 13 Weather Academy on Aug. 3.

WTHR will also have state fair ticket giveaways on ours Instagram page.