Wonder Woman flies to Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for 80th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — Wonder Woman will be celebrating her 80th anniversary at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Three iconic pieces are on loan to the museum from Warner Bros. and AT&T Innovations. One of those pieces will show Wonder Woman soaring over the crowds in the Sunburst Atrium. Another will allows fans to pose with Wonder Woman’s golden wings, which are fifteen feet wide, five feet five inches tall and weight of 350 pounds.