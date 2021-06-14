Westfield announces expanded July 4th celebration plans

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Rocks the 4th is back on for this year and will return to the Grand Park Sports Campus. This year there will be an expanded celebration beginning Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4.
“After this past year, our community is ready to celebrate,” said Mayor Andy Cook. “More than ever before, it will be great to see our residents coming together for this annual event. Community events are part of what makes Westfield a desirable place to live and raise a family.”
The three days of events will include free concerts, food and drink vendors, and Frank’s Franks will host the 5th annual Westfield hot dog eating contest.
The Kids Zone will have attractions for children of all ages. Parents will need to purchase tickets on the city’s website.
Schedule of events:
Friday, July 2 | 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Kids Zone Attractions
- Vendors
- Main Stage Entertainment: Heartstone Crossing | 7pm-9pm
Saturday, July 3 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Kids Zone Attractions
- Vendors
- Main Stage Entertainment
- Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do Demonstration | 11:30am-12pm
- Indy’s Island Party | 12pm-1:30pm
- Andy Schomburg | 1:30pm-3pm
Sunday, July 4 | 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Kids Zone Attractions
- Vendors
- Main Stage Entertainment
- Honor Guard Presentation of Colors | 6:15pm-6:30pm
- Phone Club | 6:30pm-7:45pm
- Hot Dog Eating Contest | 7:45pm-8pm
- Mayor Cook Address | 8:15pm-8:30pm
- Jai Baker Band | 8:30pm-10pm
- Fireworks Display | 10pm-10:25pm
