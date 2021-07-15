USA Track & Field brings taste of the Olympics to Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The program will be at the outdoor Sports Legends Experience on Saturday, July 17 from noon until 3 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — About a week out from the start of the Olympics, and USA Track & Field will be bringing its "RunJumpThrow" program to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The program will be at the outdoor Sports Legends Experience on Saturday, July 17 from noon until 3 p.m.

Children will get a chance to learn from professionals, including a certified USATF Level 2 coach. Those professionals will shows kids how to develop their skills in a variety of areas including agility, track fundamentals, throwing, relay races and hurdles.

“Our coaches play a key role in creating a positive impact on a child’s development and helping them discover the fun in physical activity and sport by giving them specific and tangible things to work on,” said Caleb Bailey, Director of Riley Children’s Health Experience, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The program will be free with admission to the museum.

