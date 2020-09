Their 7-acre field features more than 20 varieties of sunflowers with some up to 15-feet tall.

SHERIDAN, Ind. — If you're looking to enjoy the long weekend outside, you might want to check out the Stuckey Farm Sunflower Festival.

The annual festival kicks off Saturday at Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill in Sheridan.

The event runs through Monday.