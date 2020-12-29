Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart during pandemic

After supporting each other through pandemic pregnancies, two Minnesota sisters gave birth 90 minutes apart in next-door delivery rooms.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two sisters in Minneapolis went through pregnancy together during a pandemic, then gave birth just 90 minutes apart.

Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille both found out they were pregnant in April, shortly after Minnesota went into a pandemic lockdown.

They heard all the jokes of a baby boom when they shared the news.

"Everybody was like, 'You didn't do good at social distancing from your husband!'"

The two would weather nine months of pregnancy, sharing the same due date month and even the same doctor.

The relied on each other when their dad died from cancer in 2016, and they did it again in 2020 through pandemic pregnancies.

"Even for the baby showers and things like that, it's not normal and it's not what you expect in your head," Schille said. "So it's so hard, but having someone like my sister going through it was just so comforting."

As Schille's induction date arrived, Carruth just didn't want to be left out.

"She had texted me at 2:30 in the morning saying, 'I'm having contractions,'" Schille said. "She goes, 'I might be meeting you at the hospital.' I'm like 'no way.'"

The women got side-by-side rooms at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Bunsville, Minnesota.

"We would text back and forth. 'What are you dilated to? Have you gotten an epidural yet?'" Schille said.

"I'd walk past the nurse station and even down the hall I could hear them talking about it," said John Carruth, Ashley's husband.

Their two health baby boys were born just 90 minutes apart. Both sisters believe it was a wink from their dad, helping them stay together in a time of isolation.

In a year that brought so many challenges, the family now has two reasons to smile this holiday season.

"During a pandemic when you're not even allowed to have visitors or anything like that, it was just such a ray of hope, I feel like, for our family," Carruth said.