Simon Malls sends out Santa photo safety steps

Santa arrives starting November 27, 2020 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve.

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon will have safe and socially distant Santa Claus visits for families at its mall this year.

People will be able to share their wish list with Santa at Castleton Square, College Mall, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center, The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Tippecanoe Mall, and University Park Mall.

Santa arrives starting November 27, 2020 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve.

Things to know before you go: