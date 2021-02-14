Queen of Free: Last minute Valentine's Day gifts that won't break the bank

If you haven’t figured out what to do for Valentine’s Day yet, have no fear.

But have no fear. Cheri Lowe, the Queen of Free, has plenty of affordable last minute Valentine’s Day ideas that she promises will keep your sweetie (and your wallet) happy.

Carry out restaurant specials (we're still in a pandemic) abound today, from heart-shaped entrees to dinners for two.

There's always the online gift card or subscription.

And performing a household chore your loved one will appreciate won't cost a dime.