Here's what is new at Indy Scream Park this fall

ANDERSON, Ind. — As September transitions into October, Indy Scream Park opens its gates to Hoosiers seeking a spooky thrill.

Indy Scream Park is celebrating its 13th consecutive year of frights with major improvements across the property.

Marketing director Jon Pianki said the park has invested more than $200,000 in improvements, based on guest feedback.

Those upgrades can be seen in all six attractions, including Kilgor's 3D Circus.

Two of the main attractions are interactive, which Pianki says allows actors to grab, hold, and wisp away guests 18 and older. Guests must opt-in to that experience, though.

"Weird and creepy things can happen to you," Pianki said.

The Monster Midway, where guests can grab food, drinks and gifts, has also seen upgrades this year.

"The Monster Midway is our main focal point of this whole park, really," Pianki said.

Bonzo's Beer Garden is back for guests 21 and older, featuring a variety of drafts and local craft beers. There is also a brand new food truck, serving hot, fresh pizza.

To go with the pizza and drinks, organizers said the Monster Midway also offers wine, hot and cold drinks, games, fire pits, a gift shop and more.

"It's a great place to hang out," Pianki said. "We have picnic tables everywhere."

Tickets can be purchased online, with prices starting at $26.95.