Indianapolis Zoo finishes in top 5 for 'Best Zoo Lights' in America

This is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fifth top-five finish, as voted on by USA Today’s readers online.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a pervious report on "Christmas at the Zoo."

"Christmas at the Zoo" presented by CareSource finished fourth in the nation in the recently concluded USA Today 10Best Zoo Lights poll.

This is the Indianapolis Zoo’s fifth top-5 finish, as voted on by USA Today’s readers online.

The zoo is known for its annual holiday light show. The Christmas at the Zoo tradition dates back to 1967. It was the first zoo lights event in the nation.

Christmas at the Zoo continues through Dec. 30. It is closed two days – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas at the Zoo, an Indianapolis tradition 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Festivities will run from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Indianapolis Zoo is also the only zoo in Indiana to make the list this year.