Indiana Historical Society offering $5 summer admission deals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society is offering $5 admission deals this summer. The advance admission tickets are available now through Sept. 4.

The deals mean a family of four can visit for $20, which is a 44 percent savings over the regular prices. Also, the IHS Summer Family Pack for $45 includes four admission tickets, $25 to spend at the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s and a $10 voucher for the Basile History Market.

“The History Center offers activities for everyone, and we hope these summer deals will encourage individuals and families to spend part of their summer with us,” said IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship. “Come check out our immersive time-travel experiences, and dig deeper into history with our hands-on activities that are now reopened and available for exploration.”

The $5 specials also includes deals in the café and in the Basile History Market.

Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 1 through Sept. 4 only.

To take advantage of the special admission pricing, tickets must be purchased online at www.indianahistory.org. IHS members and children younger than 5 years old receive complimentary admission.