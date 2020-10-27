IMS cancels Lights at the Brickyard 2020

IMS said that to allow for end-of-season testing and track maintenance, it would not be able to hold Lights at the Brickyard 2020.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is canceling the popular Lights at the Brickyard for 2020.

The annual holiday event features light displays and gives visitors a chance to drive around the track, including the legendary Gasoline Alley and across the Yard of Bricks.

IMS said that to allow for end-of-season testing and track maintenance, it would not be able to hold Lights at the Brickyard 2020.

A statement from IMS read in part:

"We appreciate everyone who has come out to celebrate the holiday season with us in recent years. It has been a pleasure to share such a special time of year with our fans.”

When asked if the event will return in 2021, a spokesperson said it will be evaluated.