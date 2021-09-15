x
How to vote for toys to be added to toy hall of fame

Credit: berkut_34 - stock.adobe.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is now taking votes on which toys should be added among legends like LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik’s Cube.

The finalists include: 

  • American Girl Doll
  • battleship
  • Billiards
  • Cabbage Patch Kids
  • Fisher-Price Corn Popper
  • Mahjong
  • Masters of the Universe
  • Piñata
  • Risk
  • Sand
  • Settlers of Catan
  • Toy Fire Engine

The three top choices will join three picked by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

Voting ends Sept. 22. The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 4. To vote, click here.

