Staffing concerns leading Holiday World to reduce hours on some days with more ride and food stand closures

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Staffing concerns have Holiday World & Splashin' Safari making changes in the interest of fun and safety for guests.
The amusement park posted that many of its workers are going back to school this time of year, so guests might notice more ride and food stand closures.
Additional changes include a daily attendance cap, online ticket purchases only, and reduced hours on certain days.
- August 28, Holiday World 10am-6pm, Splashin’ Safari 11-5pm
- September 4, Holiday World 10am-6pm, Splashin’ Safari 11-5pm
- September 5, Holiday World 10am-6pm, Splashin’ Safari 11-5pm
For more information on the changes, click here.
