Here are the details on Star-Spangled Symphony for the July Fourth weekend

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra released details on its Star-Spangled Symphony scheduled for the July Fourth weekend.

The special event will feature conductor Alfred Savia, vocalist Doug LaBrecque and narrator Dean Dorrell.

The performances will be held July 1-4 and each will begin at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the summer lineup release for Symphony on the Prairie.

Patriotic favorites will be performed including the Suite from the movie "Gettysburg," a tribute to the Armed Forces, music by Irving Berlin, and well-known marches by John Philip Sousa.

Each performance will end with a fireworks show.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend. Masks are optional.

General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, tables, and seats in the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available for purchase. Click here to purchase tickets.