Hendricks County consignment sale is a go —with limits

The organizers for the "Here We Grow Again" consignment sale in Hendricks County said the event this weekend is a go. They have spent days cleaning and quality checking more than 100,000 items for the seasonal sale.
Crowds will be limited to 250 people at a time and social distancing of eight feet will be required during the event at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds.
"I tell you so many we're almost tearful and they were saying, 'We needed the sale, this is how we buy our kids items, and we were so scared that you weren't going to be able to have an event. And so what do we do? We can't afford retail,'" said Katie Awaad with Here We Grow Again. "So they were just very thankful for us to continue and to push through all of the regulations because it really has kind of been a tedious process to make sure that we've been safe."
This is a fall and winter sale, so items include coats, sleds and snow boots for newborns up to junior sizes. There is also an educational area for teachers.
Scheduled days:
- Wednesday 10am-8pm
- Thursday 10am-8pm ( new items!)
- Friday 10am -8pm (25% off day)
- Saturday 9am-4pm (50% off day)
Admission and parking is free and you must wear a mask.
