Gov. Holcomb announces 2 new state forests

The new state forests are the first in the state in the last 67 years. Indiana now has 15 state forests.

MORGAN COUNTY, Indiana — Governor Eric Holcomb announced two new state forests during a ceremony in Morgan County.

Ravinia State Forest, near Paragon, encompasses 1,500 acres. Mountain Tea State Forest consists of more than 1,150 acres east of Nashville.

“We could not be more excited to formally designate land to create these new state forests,” Gov. Holcomb said. “There’s no better way for Hoosiers to get out and get some fresh Indiana air than by exploring our state’s parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, and our 158,000 acres of public state forests.”

People visiting the state forests can enjoy wildlife viewing, hiking, and gathering wild berries, nuts, and mushrooms. Hunting is also allowed in state forests.

The new state forests are the first in the state in the last 67 years. Indiana now has 15 state forests and the latest will help with the governor’s Million Trees program, which is an initiative to plant one million trees by 2025.