Free obstacle course coming to Johnson County Park in Nineveh

NINEVEH, Ind. — The Gatling Gauntlet obstacle course opens this Friday night at Johnson County Park in Nineveh. The course is free for anyone ages 12 and up. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
The Gatling Gauntlet is 1.6 miles long and features 20 obstacles including a cargo net climb, tire flip and tunnel crawl among others.
The grand opening will be June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at 7995 Gatling St.
There will be food, live music and prizes.
