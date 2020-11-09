Fort Wayne Children's Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

The baby giraffe and her mother, named Faye, are both doing well according to the zoo.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — if you're in need of an adorable moment in your day, Fort Wayne Children's Museum has got the thing for you.

The zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby girl giraffe. The birth happened on Sept. 4 and the children's zoo just announced the news on its Facebook page.

The zoo is now asking for help in naming the new addition.

Well, our hearts are overjoyed! Faye welcomed a baby girl to the Zoo family on Sept. 4 at 2:03 p.m. Mom and baby are... Posted by Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Friday, September 11, 2020