She was 50, he was 61! Now the first-time parents are celebrating their miracle baby's first birthday!

The Troxlers turned to egg donation and IVF to make their dreams of having a baby come true. Now, Lily is turning 1!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mom had her first child at 50 years old. It seemed like a storyline out of a movie. Until we added this twist! Her husband was 61.

Susie and Tony Troxler's incredible baby story instantly went viral. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, on September 29, 2021.

People worldwide shared their joy and marveled at the couple's determination to overcome fertility challenges to have their dream child.

"It's not happening."

Susie had a bunch of Uterine Fibroids. They weren't cancerous, but she was in a lot of pain and had to remove them. Tony had medical issues as well. Doctors doubted their chances of having a baby due to their health struggles and advanced maternal age.

"They always said it nicely, but the bottom line, it was a no when you take away all of the medical jargon! They said it's not happening, so you're going to need a lot of help," said Troxler.

The couple turned to egg donation and IVF to make their dreams of having a baby come true.

"We were down to our very last embryo, and it worked! We couldn't believe it!"

"She's fast!"

Lily Troxler is running the house; she's running her parents and just running in general.

"We chase each other back and forth. Lily is so fast; she amazes me," Tony said. "I can't keep up with her."

While Tony tries to outpace Lily, Susie's strategy is different.

"You're not always going to be able to chase them, so you have to outthink them," she said.

"I'm amazed at the miracle that she is!"

Lily turned one this year, and the High Point couple is still in awe of their miracle.

"I'm amazed at the miracle she is," Tony said. "My head won't even wrap around it," Susie said. "We just brought you home from the hospital. We just brought you into this house, and now you're turning one. How did that happen?

The new parents have witnessed every first milestone, smiling through all the joys and challenges parenthood brings.

"The one thing I haven't successfully figured out is balancing the work-at-home stuff and the momma stuff," said Susie. "I am so grateful to be home because so many moms and dads can't be at home. So, I'm not knocking it; I appreciate it. But I'm trying to juggle everything!"

Balancing family and work is even more overwhelming when you factor in all the restless nights, especially in the baby's first year.

"We just need her to go to bed earlier," Susie said. "A lot earlier," Tony laughed.

She's a daddy's girl!

Lily has Tony wrapped around all her fingers on both hands, ten toes, and feet. He is all about his daughter, and he takes her dancing in the living room every night.

"I bounce up and down with her. That's what she does! Bounce up and down, then shake, shake, shake," Tony said.

Like most dads, he's protective of his baby girl and has some final thoughts about Lily dating down the road.

"Dating at 16 is out of the question. That's not even a discussion," Tony said. "He's already said 35," Susie added.

Only a handful of people understand

The couple's joy comes from a place only a handful of people have been or can understand.

Becoming a first-time mom over 50 is extremely rare. Add to that Tony, who is now 62; doctors said the couple's fertility chances were limited. Even with IVF and egg donation, the odds of having a healthy baby were extremely low.

"Some people take it for granted. Since we did so late in life, we appreciate it," Tony said.

Their little miracle is turning into quite the big girl. She's independent and tries everything on her own.

"Watching her personality emerge and seeing her talking and walking and all those new things. I love discovering who she is and finding out she's a cheerful child who is a blessing," Susie said.

The Troxlers are thankful for the opportunity to be parents, and they know the overwhelming odds they beat to get here.

"We appreciate the whole process," Tony said. "We prayed for Lily, and here she is!"

The procedures, surgeries, IVF process, and egg donation took more than a year. Along the way, they inspired couples who wanted to start a family.

Now, they have a lifetime of smiles to enjoy in the future.