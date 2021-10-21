Eiteljorg to celebrate Día de Muertos with free admission Oct. 30

People attending the celebration will get to enjoy cultural performances, music, art and dance.

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Día de Muertos Community Celebration returns to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art on Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission will be free.

Onstage music and dance performers and presenters include Ana Cisneros and Esteban Martinez, Global Prep Academy students, Grupo Folclórico Macehuani, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos.