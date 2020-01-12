Disney on Ice coming back to Indy in January

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 8 and start at $20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is coming to Indianapolis January 13 - 18, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

There will be changes due to the pandemic including reduced fan capacity, pod seating, and fans 2 and older are required to wear masks except while eating and drinking.

They also have souvenirs covered as guests can pre-order items before arriving at Bankers Life Fieldhouse or right from their seats. Once ordered, guests can get their purchases at contactless pickup station during the show.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Wednesday January 13 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday January 14 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday January 15 – 11:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday January 16 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday January 17 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Monday January 18 – 10:30 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.