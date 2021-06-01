Conner Prairie debuts 3-acre sunflower field

It opened to guests earlier than expected, on Aug. 21 and will be open for another week.

FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie has started a new sunflower tradition, planting thousands of blooms over three acres on the grounds.

"The sunflowers and the history of this and our agriculture goes all the way back to the 1920s with Eli Lilly purchasing the land and starting Conner Prairie farms," said Rich Cooper, vice president and chief programs officer with Conner Prairie. "We're bringing this type of experience to not only talk about the history of agriculture, but also the amazing pollinators that can come in and affect the food we eat every single day."

It opened to guests earlier than expected, on Aug. 21, and will be open for another week.

"You can come and take photos. We have a maze you can go through and almost get lost inside of here, but just the amazing pictures you're going to be able to take," Cooper said. "We have two 'Symphony on the Prairie' concerts this weekend where the sunsets are going to be amazing here and to have this as a backdrop, we encourage people to come out and see it."

This Labor Day weekend you can also schedule a "pop-up wedding" for $1,900. The package includes an officiant, live music and photographer.