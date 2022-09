You may remember Chuck Lofton visited the bed-and-breakfast as part of his Big Adventure earlier this year.

BOWLING GREEN, Indiana — If you want to take it back to medieval times, here's your chance.

Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana is hosting their annual Medieval Faire this weekend.

You may remember Chuck Lofton visited the bed-and-breakfast as part of his Big Adventure earlier this year. And guess what...it's almost time for his next adventure! We'll be revealing the destination on Sept. 30.