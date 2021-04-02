Children's Museum offering free admission for Presidents Day

Special activities will be available including several to mark Presidents Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be offering free admission on Presidents Day. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

Register to Vote

Stop by to register to vote with help from Indy Community Yoga volunteers

Political Pinbacks

Explore campaign pins from the museum collection and design your own pin advocating for a cause you care about.

Take it to the Polls

Now it’s your turn to vote. Learn what people were voting for in 1921 and complete your ballot at our voting station.

Can you vote?

Learn about voting rights and discover what year you gained the right to vote.

Making WAVES-Social Justice in Action

Learn how to use the power of WORDS, ACTION, VOICES, and EDUCATION to take a stand for a social justice cause. Recommended for children 8 and older.

Up Close and Personal-Women Changing the World

Join us in Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience to get up close and personal with the stories of some extremely inspirational female role models.

NCAA Final Four Fan Jam

Visit the Fan Jam team to take photos with the 2021 Championship trophy and receive Final Four swag.