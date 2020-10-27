Children's Museum goes virtual with top toy event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is changing up how kids will choose the top toys this year.
"Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved" will be a virtual toy demonstration and voting event this year.
Children, with the help of their parents will be able to vote virtually from Nov. 2-8. They'll get to watch short video demonstrations of 20 fun, engaging and creative toys recommended for ages 6 months through 14 years old, selected by museum store experts. After viewing the videos, children will be asked to vote for their three favorites in no particular order.
On Nov. 9, the top 10 winners will be announced.
To make shopping even easier for Santa’s helpers, all of the toys will be available for online purchase.